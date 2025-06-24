Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,943 shares during the quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,675,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,256,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805,860 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,910,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,222 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,914,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,591,000 after acquiring an additional 860,019 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6,004.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 781,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,462,000 after acquiring an additional 768,612 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $53.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.76 and a 200 day moving average of $54.02. The company has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $44.31 and a 12-month high of $58.54.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.6207 dividend. This represents a $7.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.00%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

