Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. Raises Holdings in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW)

Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. CDW comprises 2.3% of Cooper Investors PTY Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of CDW worth $13,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in CDW by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CDW news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 28,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.90, for a total value of $5,375,553.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at $6,887,099.30. This represents a 43.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 40,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total value of $7,423,162.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,293,382.02. This trade represents a 22.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on CDW from $236.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on CDW from $223.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on CDW from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CDW from $222.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.71.

CDW Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of CDW stock opened at $173.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $172.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.39. CDW Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $137.31 and a fifty-two week high of $241.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 54.90% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CDW Corporation will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 26th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.98%.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

