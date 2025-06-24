Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Purchases 4,153 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp owned 0.13% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $9,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3,260.0% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $221.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.29. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $201.35 and a 1-year high of $226.64.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

