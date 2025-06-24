GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $21.21 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $21,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 22,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Friday Financial lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Friday Financial now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYV opened at $78.44 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $65.86 and a 1-year high of $87.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.42. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

