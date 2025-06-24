Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. Buys 2,451 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 45.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Oak Grove Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $26.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.65. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $27.43.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1427 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.