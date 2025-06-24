Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Reduces Holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lowered its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,791 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $8,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,814,000. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 6,021 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Finally, Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

BATS GSEW opened at $80.38 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.88 and a fifty-two week high of $83.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.01.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSEW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.