Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Mascagni Wealth Management Inc.

Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% during the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $233.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $190.27 and a 12 month high of $263.35.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

