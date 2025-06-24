Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Bought by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management lifted its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 92.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 42,327 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management owned approximately 0.08% of Mueller Industries worth $6,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Mueller Industries Price Performance

NYSE:MLI opened at $76.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.03. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.20 and a 1-year high of $96.81.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 15.92%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mueller Industries

In other news, Director Terry Hermanson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total value of $743,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,440,095.88. The trade was a 9.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 3,130 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $244,359.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,331,865.98. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,613 shares of company stock worth $2,198,600 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.