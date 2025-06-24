Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. Sells 20,692 Shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,692 shares during the quarter. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF makes up about 1.2% of Mascagni Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 451,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,330,000 after acquiring an additional 98,852 shares during the period. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 424,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,597,000 after acquiring an additional 40,737 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,162,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,726,000 after acquiring an additional 101,185 shares during the period. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 186,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after acquiring an additional 6,248 shares during the period.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF stock opened at $27.51 on Tuesday. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.11 and its 200 day moving average is $27.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.35.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.1376 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This is an increase from Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

