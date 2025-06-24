Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 85.8% in the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $123.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.06. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $98.47 and a 1-year high of $127.67.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

