Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Purchases 39,292 Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,453 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,292 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp owned about 0.13% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,997,278 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $60,545,000 after buying an additional 143,863 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,836,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 936,489 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $18,917,000 after acquiring an additional 43,340 shares during the last quarter. Bensler LLC lifted its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 13.0% during the first quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 787,512 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $14,955,000 after acquiring an additional 90,295 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 755,447 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $15,261,000 after purchasing an additional 67,533 shares during the last quarter. 28.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adams Diversified Equity Fund alerts:

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADX opened at $20.92 on Tuesday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $22.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.90.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Announces Dividend

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 29th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 28th.

(Free Report)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.