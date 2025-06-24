Citrine Capital LLC Has $35.59 Million Position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

Citrine Capital LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 993,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,475 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF makes up approximately 22.3% of Citrine Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Citrine Capital LLC owned about 2.76% of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $35,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFSU. AWM Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 2,937,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,330,000 after purchasing an additional 183,322 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,280,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,663,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 416,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,788,000 after buying an additional 12,479 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 398,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,109,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 353,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,389,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Trading Up 0.9%

NYSEARCA DFSU opened at $38.20 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 1-year low of $30.89 and a 1-year high of $39.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.70 and a 200-day moving average of $37.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

