Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 497.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 892.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,787,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,724,498,000 after buying an additional 108,619,564 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1,032.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,031,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,891,453,000 after acquiring an additional 36,496,689 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 950.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 34,543,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,495,128,000 after buying an additional 31,255,726 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 907.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,428,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,265,610,000 after acquiring an additional 28,307,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,661,672,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $91.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $117.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Lam Research Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.32 and a 12-month high of $113.00.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 53.21%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Lam Research from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Lam Research from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.78.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

