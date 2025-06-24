Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Shares Acquired by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 172,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,604 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RQI. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 962,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,776,000 after purchasing an additional 214,071 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the first quarter worth about $166,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 36,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 39,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 10,632 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Price Performance

Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock opened at $12.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.42. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Announces Dividend

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.81%.

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.