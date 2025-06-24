Professional Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.27 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 0.8% of Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 32,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. World Equity Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $781,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $65.34 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $53.65 and a 12 month high of $67.14. The company has a market cap of $63.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.14.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

