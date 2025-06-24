Citrine Capital LLC Sells 558 Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:BTC)

Citrine Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF comprises 0.4% of Citrine Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Citrine Capital LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BTC. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 254.3% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF stock opened at $45.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.40. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $49.65.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF

The Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (BTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CoinDesk Bitcoin Cash Price index. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin, less expenses and liabilities. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

