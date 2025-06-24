Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Position Raised by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $13,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,232,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG opened at $422.06 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $316.14 and a one year high of $429.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $398.99 and a 200 day moving average of $400.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

