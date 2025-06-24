Professional Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 300.4% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $215,000.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA ILF opened at $25.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.90. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 52-week low of $20.83 and a 52-week high of $26.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.55.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

