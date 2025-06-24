Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Purchases 21,043 Shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 291,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,043 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 82,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 158,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 23,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 8,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 88,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 8,326 shares during the period.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:XFLT opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $7.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.11.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Announces Dividend

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a yield of 16.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.20%.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

