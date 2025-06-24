Chapin Davis Inc. Sells 5,500 Shares of Shore Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SHBI)

Chapin Davis Inc. cut its position in shares of Shore Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SHBI – Free Report) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Shore Bancshares were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Shore Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $392,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 137,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 83,079 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 469,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 147,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shore Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $2,645,000. 59.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

Shore Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Shore Bancshares stock opened at $15.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.73. Shore Bancshares Inc has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $17.61. The company has a market capitalization of $501.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.96.

Shore Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Shore Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SHBI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $53.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.78 million. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 10.44%. As a group, analysts expect that Shore Bancshares Inc will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Konrad Wayson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 59,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,424. This represents a 9.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 6,250 shares of company stock worth $89,468 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

About Shore Bancshares

(Free Report)

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shore Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SHBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.