3M Company (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC lessened its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,574,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,493,655,000 after buying an additional 280,048 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of 3M by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,752,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $871,738,000 after acquiring an additional 755,155 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,153,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $794,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,093 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of 3M by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,689,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $734,456,000 after acquiring an additional 479,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $636,767,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total transaction of $1,179,493.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,045.54. The trade was a 56.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total value of $1,151,202.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,654,663.64. This trade represents a 19.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on 3M from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.83.

3M Stock Performance

MMM opened at $147.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.34 and its 200-day moving average is $142.39. The stock has a market cap of $79.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.03. 3M Company has a twelve month low of $98.26 and a twelve month high of $156.35.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. 3M had a return on equity of 96.19% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. On average, analysts predict that 3M Company will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

