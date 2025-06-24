Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,028 Shares of PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $8,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 221.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 8,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PCAR. Wall Street Zen raised PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on PACCAR from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Melius Research set a $120.00 target price on PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on PACCAR from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $108.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.14.

In other news, Director Pierre R. Breber bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.78 per share, with a total value of $448,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,486.70. This represents a 62.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PCAR stock opened at $91.75 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.95. PACCAR Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.65 and a fifty-two week high of $118.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

