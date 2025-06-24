Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Has $674,000 Stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $48,348,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 6,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 169,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 10,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $111.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $481.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.54.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

