Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $21.88 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,044 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,066 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $21,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 993 shares of the software company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,883 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orin Green Financial LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 621 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Phillip Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.75.

Adobe stock opened at $380.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $390.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $414.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $332.01 and a 12-month high of $587.75.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

