Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,425 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $19,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 840.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,129,000. Finally, WT Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 37,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period.

PPA opened at $136.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.27 and a 200-day moving average of $120.76. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $100.39 and a 52 week high of $137.55.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

