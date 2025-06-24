Stiles Financial Services Inc Invests $227,000 in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PACCAR by 221.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in PACCAR by 8,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in PACCAR by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other PACCAR news, Director Pierre R. Breber purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.78 per share, with a total value of $448,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,486.70. This trade represents a 62.38% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on PACCAR from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on PACCAR from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Melius raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $108.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.14.

PACCAR Price Performance

PCAR stock opened at $91.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.95. PACCAR Inc. has a one year low of $84.65 and a one year high of $118.81.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

