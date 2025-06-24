Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $1.93 Million Position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR)

Valmark Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,205,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,427,000 after buying an additional 102,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 171,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after buying an additional 5,936 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,348,000 after buying an additional 15,595 shares during the period. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,798,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,622,000.

Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA FCOR opened at $47.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.59. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $49.09.

Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (FCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Credit Bond index. The fund is an actively managed USD corporate bond fund. It aims to have similar interest-rate risk as the Barclays US Credit Bond Index. FCOR was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

