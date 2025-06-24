Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) and loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Critical Contrast

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) and loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Federal Agricultural Mortgage and loanDepot”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federal Agricultural Mortgage $1.62 billion 1.30 $207.19 million $16.18 11.93 loanDepot $1.06 billion 0.42 -$98.33 million ($0.45) -3.03

Profitability

Federal Agricultural Mortgage has higher revenue and earnings than loanDepot. loanDepot is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Federal Agricultural Mortgage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Federal Agricultural Mortgage and loanDepot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal Agricultural Mortgage 12.65% 18.77% 0.65% loanDepot -7.74% -18.41% -1.57%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and loanDepot, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federal Agricultural Mortgage 0 1 0 0 2.00 loanDepot 1 1 0 0 1.50

Federal Agricultural Mortgage presently has a consensus price target of $215.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.35%. loanDepot has a consensus price target of $1.98, suggesting a potential upside of 44.69%. Given loanDepot’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe loanDepot is more favorable than Federal Agricultural Mortgage.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.0% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.4% of loanDepot shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 83.0% of loanDepot shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, loanDepot has a beta of 3.39, meaning that its share price is 239% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Federal Agricultural Mortgage beats loanDepot on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

(Get Free Report)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans. Its Rural Infrastructure Finance line of business is involved in the purchase of rural utilities loans and renewable energy loans and guarantees of securities backed by loans, as well as LTSPCs for pools of eligible rural utilities loans; by loans for electric or telecommunications facilities by lenders organized as cooperatives to borrowers; and other financial institutions that are secured by pools of eligible loans. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

About loanDepot

(Get Free Report)

loanDepot, Inc. engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.