Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 9,822 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,822 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,282,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,890,000 after buying an additional 1,308,640 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,544,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,428,000 after buying an additional 3,731,847 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,232,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,890,000 after buying an additional 766,782 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11,520.9% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,244,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,862,000 after buying an additional 8,173,293 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,483,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,524,000 after buying an additional 59,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a PE ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.29 and a twelve month high of $83.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.53 and a 200-day moving average of $82.33.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.2718 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.