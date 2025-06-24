Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Sells 18,123 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,123 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 6.0% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Family Management Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 224.5% during the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, one8zero8 LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of IWM stock opened at $211.77 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $171.73 and a 12 month high of $244.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.79. The company has a market cap of $63.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.11.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

