Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Bought by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDE. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,159,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380,869 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,921,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,806,000 after purchasing an additional 10,518 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 1,362,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,578,000 after purchasing an additional 10,083 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,428,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,260,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $32.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.41. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.60. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $26.43 and a one year high of $34.00.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.