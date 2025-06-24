Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 11,195 shares in the last quarter. White & Co Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,559,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 78,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHE opened at $29.25 on Tuesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.11 and a 1 year high of $30.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.54.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.