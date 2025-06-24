Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,724 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 303,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,303,000 after acquiring an additional 15,114 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,265,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,062,000 after purchasing an additional 44,474 shares during the last quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,774,000. Finally, Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $508,680.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 771,652 shares in the company, valued at $21,806,885.52. This represents a 2.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,522,440 in the last ninety days. 12.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. Barclays upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.3%

KMI opened at $28.09 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.47 and a 52 week high of $31.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.43. The firm has a market cap of $62.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.74.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 16.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.86%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

