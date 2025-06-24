Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Has $9.28 Million Stock Holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 260,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,136 shares during the period. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF makes up approximately 6.9% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $9,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CGDV. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Trading Up 0.7%

NYSEARCA CGDV opened at $38.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.42 and its 200 day moving average is $36.08. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12 month low of $30.94 and a 12 month high of $38.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Dividend Announcement

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.1067 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

