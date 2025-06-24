Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Shares Sold by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESGV. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 59.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGV opened at $106.17 on Tuesday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.41 and a fifty-two week high of $109.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.00.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

