Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 75.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,957 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $9,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Aleem Gillani bought 5,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,800. This represents a 50.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $43.50 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.72.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 1.9%

USB opened at $44.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $68.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $53.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.62.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

