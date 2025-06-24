Continuum Advisory LLC Has $727,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,469.9% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 323,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,334,000 after purchasing an additional 302,518 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,085,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,941,000 after purchasing an additional 46,237 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 162,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after purchasing an additional 11,952 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,597,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTSM stock opened at $59.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.89. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.58 and a 12 month high of $60.16.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.2275 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.