Head-To-Head Contrast: Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) and Enbridge (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) and Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Enbridge and Ultrapar Participacoes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enbridge 10.16% 10.41% 3.10% Ultrapar Participacoes 1.65% 14.29% 5.70%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Enbridge and Ultrapar Participacoes, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enbridge 0 5 4 0 2.44 Ultrapar Participacoes 0 1 3 1 3.00

Dividends

Enbridge currently has a consensus price target of $67.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.05%. Ultrapar Participacoes has a consensus price target of $3.20, suggesting a potential upside of 3.23%. Given Enbridge’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Enbridge is more favorable than Ultrapar Participacoes.

Enbridge pays an annual dividend of $2.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Ultrapar Participacoes pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Enbridge pays out 140.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ultrapar Participacoes pays out 38.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Enbridge has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Enbridge is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Enbridge has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ultrapar Participacoes has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enbridge and Ultrapar Participacoes”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enbridge $38.22 billion 2.56 $3.97 billion $1.94 23.17 Ultrapar Participacoes $24.76 billion 0.14 $438.05 million $0.36 8.61

Enbridge has higher revenue and earnings than Ultrapar Participacoes. Ultrapar Participacoes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enbridge, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.6% of Enbridge shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of Ultrapar Participacoes shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Enbridge shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Ultrapar Participacoes shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Enbridge beats Ultrapar Participacoes on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States. The Gas Transmission and Midstream segment invests in natural gas pipelines and gathering and processing facilities in Canada and the United States. The Gas Distribution and Storage segment is involved in natural gas utility operations serving residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ontario, as well as natural gas distribution activities in Quebec. The Renewable Power Generation segment operates power generating assets, such as wind, solar, geothermal, waste heat recovery, and transmission assets in North America. The Energy Services segment provides physical commodity marketing and logistical services to refiners, producers, and other customers in Canada and the United States. The company was formerly known as IPL Energy Inc. and changed its name to Enbridge Inc. in October 1998. Enbridge Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Ultrapar Participacoes

Ultrapar Participações S.A., through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services. In addition, the company operates liquid bulk storage terminals. Further, it offers digital payments services, combining the abastece aí app and the loyalty program Km de Vantagens. It also exports its products and services to customers in Europe, Singapore, the United States, Canada, other Latin American countries, and internationally. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

