Continuum Advisory LLC Has $672,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

Continuum Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 36.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,722 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 266.6% during the first quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

BATS:PFEB opened at $37.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $872.47 million, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.42. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February has a 52-week low of $32.93 and a 52-week high of $37.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.