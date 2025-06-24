Continuum Advisory LLC Sells 449 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Continuum Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,587,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,484,000 after acquiring an additional 667,357 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,561,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,359,000 after buying an additional 815,003 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,362,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,754,000 after buying an additional 7,863,718 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,832,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,048,000 after buying an additional 2,804,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 455.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,352,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,908,000 after buying an additional 25,705,141 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In other news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $301,504.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,656.48. This represents a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on C. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.30.

Citigroup Price Performance

C stock opened at $79.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $148.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.51 and a 12-month high of $84.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.33.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 6.94%. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 35.39%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

