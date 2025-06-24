JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,670 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 61,206 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,275,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 56,147 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 3,392 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 171.7% in the first quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 39,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,112,000 after acquiring an additional 24,689 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 86,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $20,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $218.64 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.39 and a 1 year high of $287.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $222.92 and its 200 day moving average is $237.17. The stock has a market cap of $122.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.22% and a negative return on equity of 49.12%. The firm had revenue of $20.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 23rd. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $257,075.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,256,795. This represents a 3.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.12.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

