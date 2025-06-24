Continuum Advisory LLC Lowers Stake in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR)

Continuum Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC owned 0.08% of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NLR. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF stock opened at $108.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.31. VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF has a twelve month low of $64.26 and a twelve month high of $112.91.

About VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF

The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

