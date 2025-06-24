Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $11.51 Million Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 4,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Illumine Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Illumine Investment Management LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 17,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,930,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $511.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $557.15 and its 200 day moving average is $638.15. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $476.49 and a 12 month high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by ($0.61). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 31.94%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $633.00 to $560.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $975.00 to $940.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $917.00 to $804.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $836.48.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.