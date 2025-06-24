JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 71 Shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 1858 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.2% during the first quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $205,000. LVZ Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 2,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in General Dynamics by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $261.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Argus set a $295.00 target price on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.00.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE GD opened at $282.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $275.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.52. General Dynamics Corporation has a 1 year low of $239.20 and a 1 year high of $316.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.23. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.61%.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 7,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.44, for a total transaction of $2,142,281.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 769,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,828,587.08. This trade represents a 0.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

