Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $17.61 Million Position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 521,262 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $17,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in shares of BP by 400.0% in the first quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of BP by 580.8% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of BP by 24.9% in the first quarter. Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,648 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BP by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 12th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. TD Cowen cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on BP from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $29.00 price target on BP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.28.

BP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $30.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.72. BP p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $37.39. The stock has a market cap of $81.64 billion, a PE ratio of -66.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.54.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). BP had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a positive return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $46.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. BP’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -413.04%.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

