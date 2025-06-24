Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,923 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $16,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $784,000. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 286,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,455,000 after acquiring an additional 7,429 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,892,384.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,694,576.81. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE EMR opened at $129.51 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $90.06 and a one year high of $134.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.47.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

