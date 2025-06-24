The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 35.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.67, for a total transaction of $691,398.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,429 shares in the company, valued at $3,451,160.43. This represents a 16.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.81, for a total value of $351,985.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,025,375.28. This represents a 4.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,705 shares of company stock worth $11,572,448 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progressive Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of PGR opened at $266.39 on Tuesday. The Progressive Corporation has a one year low of $204.88 and a one year high of $292.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $275.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $156.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.40.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.50% and a net margin of 11.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Progressive from $327.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $328.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on Progressive from $285.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 price objective on Progressive and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.88.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

