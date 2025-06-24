3,583 Shares in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Acquired by E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $738,000. Vantage Point Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $325,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,648.1% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 7,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 5T Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. 5T Wealth LLC now owns 40,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 11,516 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $100.34 on Tuesday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.74 and a 12-month high of $111.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.81.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

