Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Position Raised by E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 475.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,767 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $743,681,000. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 43,509 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 2,327,702 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $87,359,000 after acquiring an additional 156,986 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 34,101,077 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,279,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argentarii LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $769,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group set a $44.50 price objective on Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 target price on Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Comcast from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.10.

Comcast Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $34.59 on Tuesday. Comcast Corporation has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.71. The stock has a market cap of $129.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.43%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.