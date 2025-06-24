Route1 (OTCMKTS:ROIUF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Route1 Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROIUF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $0.07. Route1 shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 100 shares traded.
Route1 Stock Down 12.9%
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04.
About Route1
Route1 Inc provides engineering and professional services using data capture technologies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers MobiKEY, a desktop secure remote access solution; DerivID, a credentials solution for PIV and CAC that validates the identity of mobile users; MobiNET aggregation gateway appliance; and DEFIMNET, a service delivery platform; and PocketValue P-3X, a secure storage token.
